Post a message with an Ether transfer

Knock the top message off by using > 0.00123ETH

0.01563ETH

Ether received

15

Total messages

0.001042ETH

Avg. per message

0.00123ETH

Biggest transaction

Top message

"Why is this page not running https://coinhive.com/ for sending a message?"

‒ Message by 0x6CB6d2BA364bca1341A261D74bF6BBc017895e99 for 0.00123ETH 6 hours ago

This message will stay here FOREVER, or until someone posts a message with more Ether than it did. Post a message with 0.00123ETH and you'll knock this message off the top spot for good! Gogogo.
Most recent message

This is the most recently posted message.

Most recent messages
Amount From Message
0.00123ETH 0x6CB6d2BA364bca1341A261D74bF6BBc017895e99, 6 hours ago Why is this page not running https://coinhive.com/ for sending a message?
0.0012ETH Cryptorella, 1 day ago Is this all a bubble?!
0.0012ETH Anonymous user, 2 days ago Is this trying to be a new milliondollarhomepage??????
0.001ETH Anonymous user, 3 days ago Holy shit I hope this works. Test transaction
0.001ETH Mr Maker, 3 days ago Maker of TOTC here. Really hope this test transaction works...
0.001ETH Mr Maker, 3 days ago First test message. Plz work gogogogo
0.001ETH Anonymous user, 4 days ago Coiny McCoinface
0.001ETH Someone, 4 days ago Top of the coins is weird
0.001ETH Mr Maker, 4 days ago First message. Gogogogogo
0.001ETH Mr Maker, 4 days ago First message GOGOGOGOGOGO
0.001ETH Mr Maker, 5 days ago First message. Gogogogogogogo